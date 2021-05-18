Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLC. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.28.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

TSE PLC opened at C$33.83 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$20.83 and a 1-year high of C$35.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.59%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.