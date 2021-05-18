Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.68. Patrick Industries reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,833.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $196,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,880,976.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 4,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,987 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Patrick Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.24. The stock had a trading volume of 174,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.