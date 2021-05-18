Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,246 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 535.9% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.91. 5,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,160. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.40.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

