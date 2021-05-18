Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.31. 482,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,324,070. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

