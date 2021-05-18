Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.31. 482,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,324,070. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.
In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
