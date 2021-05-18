Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 29,437 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,151 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 29,437 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,006 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,463,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.35. 381,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,696,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,126,476 shares of company stock valued at $74,570,929 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.41.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

