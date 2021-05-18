Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 4,021 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $257,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,371. The company has a market cap of $215.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.54 and its 200-day moving average is $136.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

