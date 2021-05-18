Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 5,532 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after buying an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,054,522,000 after buying an additional 232,138 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,163,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,310,000 after purchasing an additional 81,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $142,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.65. 3,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,667. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $90.47 and a one year high of $162.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.42.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.