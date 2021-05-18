Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

