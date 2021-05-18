PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Decreased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.8% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 241,708 shares of company stock worth $63,479,421. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $247.00. 84,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.02 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

