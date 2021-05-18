PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 3.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Point LLP increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Point LLP now owns 36,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 58.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 97,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $287.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.02 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,708 shares of company stock worth $63,479,421. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

