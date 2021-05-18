PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 2.2% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,218,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $245.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.84 billion, a PE ratio of 92.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,708 shares of company stock valued at $63,479,421. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

