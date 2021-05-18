Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $371.47 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40.

Paysafe Group Holdings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

