Peabody Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 49,551 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,650% compared to the average daily volume of 2,831 call options.

BTU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 404,623 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 330,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,183 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,461 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 406,576 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $845.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.68. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.