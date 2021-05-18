Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

