Peel Hunt Boosts Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Price Target to GBX 100

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LON:TPT traded up GBX 2.67 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 72.97 ($0.95). 469,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,194. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80. Topps Tiles has a 52 week low of GBX 36.40 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 76.40 ($1.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

