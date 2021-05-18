Peel Hunt Cuts First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Price Target to GBX 2,720

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get First Derivatives alerts:

FDP stock traded down GBX 250 ($3.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company had a trading volume of 243,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,912. The company has a market capitalization of £637.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49. First Derivatives has a 12-month low of GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,791 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,910.73.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.