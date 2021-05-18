Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of Watkin Jones to an “add” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watkin Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

Shares of WJG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 242 ($3.16). 514,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,990. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.33. Watkin Jones has a 52 week low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a market cap of £619.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

