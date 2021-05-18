Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Sells $10,384.05 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $10,384.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PTON stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,081,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,219,784. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average of $123.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 25,454.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

