Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 114.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming comprises about 0.6% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $82.79. The stock had a trading volume of 79,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PENN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

