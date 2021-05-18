Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $69.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 154,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $93.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 235,248 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after buying an additional 37,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,561,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

