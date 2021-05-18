Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.53

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and traded as high as $24.99. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 18,641 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $143.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEBK)
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.
