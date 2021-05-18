Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.53

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and traded as high as $24.99. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 18,641 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $143.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.