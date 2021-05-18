PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Reduced by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

