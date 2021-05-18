Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.56 million.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,280. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $514.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
