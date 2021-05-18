Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.56 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,280. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $514.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.