PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350-2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.400-9.400 EPS.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average is $137.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $90.47 and a 1-year high of $162.70.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.