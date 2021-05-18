Persistence One Day Volume Reaches $3.12 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $236.95 million and $3.12 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence coin can currently be bought for $13.66 or 0.00031289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00090715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.62 or 0.01415072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.04 or 0.11181057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00117282 BTC.

About Persistence

XPRT is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 104,275,494 coins and its circulating supply is 17,350,446 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

