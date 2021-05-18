Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to Outperform by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.47.

PBR opened at $9.81 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48,019.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,202,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,496 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 220,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 96,961 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

