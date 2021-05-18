Philip Amery Acquires 738,300 Shares of Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Stock

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) insider Philip Amery purchased 738,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,457.50 ($13,183.93).

About Metgasco

Metgasco Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It also invests in and develops associated energy infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

