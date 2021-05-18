Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.86. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.