PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and $1.21 million worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00090484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $630.60 or 0.01436861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00118275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.15 or 0.11067350 BTC.

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

