PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PHX Minerals has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn ($0.08) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -50.0%.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,914. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,830,762 shares of company stock worth $3,804,652 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.