Pietro Satriano Sells 133,561 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pietro Satriano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get US Foods alerts:

On Thursday, February 18th, Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $38.26. 2,430,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.