Pietro Satriano Sells 133,561 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Pietro Satriano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 18th, Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50.
Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $38.26. 2,430,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.