Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.12

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 3532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

