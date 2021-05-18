Pivotal Research Increases V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $100.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $94.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.93.

VFC opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68. V.F. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

