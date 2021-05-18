Pivotal Research Increases V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $100.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $94.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.
VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.93.
VFC opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68. V.F. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
V.F. Company Profile
V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.
