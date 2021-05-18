Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.65.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $24.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Plug Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

