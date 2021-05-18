Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider John Mansell Sells 426,766 Shares

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider John Mansell sold 426,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £3,200,745 ($4,181,793.83).

John Mansell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, John Mansell sold 82,000 shares of Polar Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.68), for a total value of £607,620 ($793,859.42).

Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 775 ($10.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of £765.28 million and a P/E ratio of 17.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 745.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 673.77. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 384.99 ($5.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 796 ($10.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Polar Capital Company Profile

