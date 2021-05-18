Polkacover (CVR) Trading Up 27.9% Over Last Week

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Polkacover coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkacover has a market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkacover has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00091856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.01 or 0.00391606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.38 or 0.00231227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $605.66 or 0.01395089 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 24,869,525 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

