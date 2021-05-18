Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pollard Banknote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of PBKOF stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $53.94.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

