PolypuX (PUX) Achieves Market Cap of $166,619.80

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 76.5% against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $166,619.80 and $9,074.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00090502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.49 or 0.00454282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00228698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.13 or 0.01348743 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00041815 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

