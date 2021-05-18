POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $81.67

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.67, but opened at $84.64. POSCO shares last traded at $85.01, with a volume of 1,170 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.24. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,047 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 870,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $8,299,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,482.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 109,644 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in POSCO by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

