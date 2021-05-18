Poseidon Network Price Reaches $0.0299 on Top Exchanges (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $65.81 million and $305,914.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004358 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00142597 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

