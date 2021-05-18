Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $57.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Poshmark traded as low as $34.58 and last traded at $34.77. 19,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 790,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on POSH. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Get Poshmark alerts:

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,491.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.25.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.