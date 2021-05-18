Post (NYSE:POST) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Post from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.55.
Shares of Post stock opened at $117.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.56. Post has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,907.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Post by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Post by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,939 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Post by 1.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Post by 11.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
Read More: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.