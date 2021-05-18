Post (NYSE:POST) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Post from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.55.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of Post stock opened at $117.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.56. Post has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,907.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Post by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Post by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,939 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Post by 1.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Post by 11.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.