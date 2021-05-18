Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.92.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $21.19.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.