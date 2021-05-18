Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of POW opened at C$37.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.35. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$20.35 and a 12 month high of C$37.88. The firm has a market cap of C$25.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.