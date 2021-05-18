Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Trading Up 2.4%

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 14,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,526% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poxel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

