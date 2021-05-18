PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives $14.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.75 to $15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS PREKF traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $11.70. 3,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,312. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

