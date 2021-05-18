Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Glenn J. Williams Sells 3,000 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after buying an additional 222,042 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $25,080,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.