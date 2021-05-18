PRIZM (PZM) Market Cap Hits $62.71 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $62.71 million and $548,944.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006659 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,435,325 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

