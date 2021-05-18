Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.17.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.50 and its 200-day moving average is $103.75. Prologis has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $117.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.