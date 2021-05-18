Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $22.00 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.30).

In related news, Director Joseph C. Papa bought 15,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stenhouse bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 879,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,701,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $324,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $629,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

